Livingston Named SEC Freshman Runner of the Week

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, Texas A&M’s Maddie Livingston has been named Southeastern Conference Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

In a field of 265 runners, Livingston placed 28th overall with a time of 21:24.1 at the Arturo Barrios Invitational. The Dripping Springs native was the top freshman and third overall Aggie to complete the Dale Watts 6,000m course. Texas A&M finished fourth in the team standings with 150 points. It marked the fourth top-five finish for the Maroon & White.

Earlier in the season, Livingston earned her first SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week honor after a fourth place finish at the Texas A&M Invitational. Since joining the SEC in 2012, Livingston is the first Aggie to earn multiple Freshman Runner of the Week honors.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

