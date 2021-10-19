Local nonprofits to benefit from efforts of Brazos Valley Gives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year had some added challenges for organizations due to the pandemic. Organizations like Health For All to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History have different missions, but both depend on the generosity of the public to operate.

This year, there have been fewer opportunities to have large in-person fundraisers we were all accustomed to pre-pandemic.

Brazos Valley Gives is filling those gaps.

Health For All offers help for those who need it most.

“We’re a free clinic for low income, uninsured residents throughout the Brazos Valley. We have just been inundated with patients trying to get care, so the need is more than it has ever been,” said Liz Dickey, Health For All Executive Director.

The organization is completely funded by donors and is one of 154 nonprofits partnering with Brazos Valley Gives. The fundraising event kicks off the health organization’s giving season. Without fundraisers like Brazos Valley Gives, they can’t help others.

“We rely on the generosity of this community to pay for medications, lab work X-rays, you name it, we need your help to do it,” said Dickey. “This has been a crazy couple of years and nonprofits have certainly felt that,” she said.

Across town, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is also bouncing back from challenges during the pandemic.

“The pandemic really significantly impacted museums all over the United States and some 12,000 museums closed their doors permanently as a result. And we are just fortunate in this community that we do have the support that we have,” said Deborah Cowman, Ph.D., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Executive Director.

For 60 years, the museum has brought history to life and educated generations of children. But they’ve struggled while not having major fundraisers during the pandemic. With income down, they’ve had to scale back camps, outreach programs and some events.

“We really depend on the generosity of our community so that we can give back to the community that we love so much,” said Cowman. “We’re the only natural history museum with a 100 mile radius. It’s unusual for a community this size to have a natural history museum... Contributions are very important,” she added.

