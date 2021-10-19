Midseason Honors Roll In for Aggie Football

A trio of Texas A&M football standouts received midseason All-America accolades with the Aggies posting a 5-2 overall record and standing at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 after the first month and a half of the 2021 season. Earning national honors were junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green, junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and freshman offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II. Green and Leal were named to The Athletic’s midseason All-America team, while Fatheree II was tabbed as a midseason Freshman All-American by The Athletic. Additionally, Leal was named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-America team.

Green, from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, has been an impact player up and down the Aggies’ offensive front. According to Pro Football Focus, Green is the only FBS player to play at least 80 snaps at four different offensive line positions with the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Green seeing action at both guard and tackle positions in 2021. Green has helped clear the way for a balanced Aggie offense that averages 384.4 yards per game, including 173.4 rushing and 211.0 passing yards per contest.

Leal, from Judson High School in San Antonio, Texas, is the linchpin of the Aggies’ defense which is giving up just 16.4 points per game, which ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 14 nationally. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal is the Aggies’ team leader with 5.5 quarterback sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, and both totals rank in the top five in the conference. In SEC games only, Leal has posted 3.0 QB sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss.Fatheree II, from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, has seen extensive action in the Aggies’ last five games, including starts at right tackle against all four SEC opponents. With the 6-foot-8, 320-pound

Fatheree II in the starting lineup, the Aggies have averaged 344.5 yards per game, including 164.8 on the ground and 179.8 through the air. In the Aggies’ past two games against then-No. 1 Alabama and Missouri, the offensive line has given up just one quarterback sack after giving up 12 in the first five games of the year.