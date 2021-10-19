Season Ticket Renewal to Begin for Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Track
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Don’t miss your chance to be a part of all the exciting Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis and track & field action for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign as season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation, the official ticket provider of Texas A&M Athletics.
Season ticket holders can renew their tickets by logging on to 12thManFoundation.com and clicking the “Login” tab in the top right corner. Once logged in, click on the “Season Renewals” link under “My Tickets.” For any issues, ticket holders are encouraged to call the 12th Man Foundation at 979-845-2311 or email tickets@12thManFoundation.com.
The deadline to renew is Nov. 4.
Membership for the Junior Aggie Club, the official Kids’ Club of Texas A&M Athletics for kids 3-12 years of age, is available for purchase now for 2021-22 year. Membership benefits include, but are not limited to, the opportunity to receive free admission to regular season home Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday baseball games and all regular season softball games, men’s and women’s tennis matches and track & field meets.
Texas A&M Baseball
Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park
Baseball Season Tickets
Club/Suites
$435*
Lower Level
$435
Upper Home Plate (205-207)
$405
Upper Reserved (204 & 208-211)
$305
Ticket price includes fees.* Requires donation
Texas A&M Softball
Davis Diamond
Softball Season Tickets
Reserved
$157
Club
$157*
Ticket price includes fees.* Requires donation
Texas A&M Tennis (Men’s and Women’s)
George P. Mitchell ‘40 Tennis Center
Tennis Season Tickets
Stadium Club (M/W)
$132
General Admission
Free
Ticket price includes fees.
Track & Field (Men’s and Women’s)
Rhonda and Frosty Gilliam Jr. ‘80 Indoor Track Stadium (indoor)E.B. Cushing Stadium (outdoor)
Track & Field Season Tickets
Reserved – Indoor
SEC Indoor Championships
$57
$35
Reserved – Outdoor
$47
Ticket price includes fees.
