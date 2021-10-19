Season Ticket Renewal to Begin for Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Track

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Don’t miss your chance to be a part of all the exciting Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis and track & field action for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign as season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation, the official ticket provider of Texas A&M Athletics.

Season ticket holders can renew their tickets by logging on to 12thManFoundation.com and clicking the “Login” tab in the top right corner. Once logged in, click on the “Season Renewals” link under “My Tickets.” For any issues, ticket holders are encouraged to call the 12th Man Foundation at 979-845-2311 or email tickets@12thManFoundation.com.

The deadline to renew is Nov. 4.

Membership for the Junior Aggie Club, the official Kids’ Club of Texas A&M Athletics for kids 3-12 years of age, is available for purchase now for 2021-22 year. Membership benefits include, but are not limited to, the opportunity to receive free admission to regular season home Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday baseball games and all regular season softball games, men’s and women’s tennis matches and track & field meets.

Texas A&M Baseball

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park

Baseball Season Tickets

Club/Suites

$435*

Lower Level

$435

Upper Home Plate (205-207)

$405

Upper Reserved (204 & 208-211)

$305

Ticket price includes fees.* Requires donation

Texas A&M Softball

Davis Diamond

Softball Season Tickets

Reserved

$157

Club

$157*

Ticket price includes fees.* Requires donation

Texas A&M Tennis (Men’s and Women’s)

George P. Mitchell ‘40 Tennis Center

Tennis Season Tickets

Stadium Club (M/W)

$132

General Admission

Free

Ticket price includes fees.

Track & Field (Men’s and Women’s)

Rhonda and Frosty Gilliam Jr. ‘80 Indoor Track Stadium (indoor)E.B. Cushing Stadium (outdoor)

Track & Field Season Tickets

Reserved – Indoor

SEC Indoor Championships

$57

$35

Reserved – Outdoor

$47

Ticket price includes fees.

