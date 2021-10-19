Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Achane, Spiller Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller earned honorable mention accolades from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award following the Aggies’ 35-14 win at Missouri, announced Tuesday by SPORTyler.

A&M’s running back tandem had a field day in Columbia over the weekend as they combined for 329 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Spiller totaled a season-best 168 yards on the ground on 20 carries while Achane posted 124 rushing yards and a pair of scores.

Spiller recorded the 14th 100-yard game of his career, fourth of the year, to up his career total to 2,641 rushing yards, which moved him in to 12th all-time at A&M.

Achane eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the second time this season and his two touchdowns marked the third multi-touchdown game of his career, second of the season.

The Maroon & White return to Kyle Field for a showdown against South Carolina. The battle for the Bonham Trophy is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. (CT) with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.

