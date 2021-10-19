Texas A&M’s Goldsmith & Makarova Earn ITA Texas Regional Runner Up Honors

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova won their doubles semifinal matchup and fell in the championship match of the ITA Texas Regional at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Monday.

The tandem’s first match of the day resulted in a 7-6(3), 6-4 victory against Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon of Texas. The championship final proved to be tightly contested, with both sides struggling to find separation. Ultimately, Baylor’s No. 13-ranked pairing of Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj came away with the 7-5, 7-5 win.

Texas A&M’s record-setting duo of Goldsmith and Makarova lead the Aggie roster in doubles victories through this point in the season, earning a 6-2 record. Goldsmith and Makarova have finished as the ITA Texas Regional Championship runner-up in each of their two doubles opportunities together, recording the same finish in the 2019 tournament hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis resumes action next Friday thru Sunday, Oct. 29-31 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston, Texas. The Aggies will take part in the three-day Rice Invitational tournament on the campus of Rice University.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s overall performance…

“It was a good run there for Tatiana [Makarova] and Jayci [Goldsmith]. If we won a key point in the first set and another key point in the second, we would have come away with a straight-set victory. You have to give a lot of credit to Baylor for coming on strong in the big moments when each set was on the line. Overall, I think we learned a lot from competing this weekend, and I look forward to returning home and getting back to work in practice this week.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional Championships

Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center – Fort Worth, Texas

DOUBLES MAIN DRAW

Semifinal

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Kylie Collins / Charlotte Chavatipon (TEX) 7-6(3), 6-4

Final

#13 Alicia Herrero Linana / Mel Krywoj (BAY) def. #3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 7-5, 7-5

