Update: Stolen rental car taken in Bryan found in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A stolen rental car we told you about on Monday’s news has been found in College Station.

Home surveillance video captured the crime Sunday on Clear Leaf Drive in Bryan.

Tuesday, we learned CSPD recovered the stolen 2020 Gray Ford Fusion in the 500 block of Southwest Parkway.

The owner told us she accidentally left the keys inside the rental when it was taken. Police have not made any arrests yet for that theft.

