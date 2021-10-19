Advertisement

Uplifting our community through Brazos Valley Gives

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is more than just one singular organization, it’s about doing the most good to make our community better now and in the future.

While many of the 154 nonprofits serve different causes, what they have in common is uplifting our community.

Helping make the Brazos Valley a better place to live is The Bee Community.

“The Bee Community exists to provide meaningful work and a place of belonging for adults with disabilities through the handcrafting of high-quality products like soaps, candles, jewelry, pet treats,” said Taylor Ellerbrock, The Bee Community Program Director.

Milton Howard’s daughter Alexis has Prader’Wille Syndrome and said because of The Bee Community he has never seen his daughter so happy.

“She never wants to skip work. She loves it. And its great for these young adults to have a purpose,” said Howard. “We all need a purpose in life, right? Work is one of those purposes and this has been tremendous.”

To continue their work with adults like Allison, The Bee Community already has a plan on what it wants to do with its donations.

“[We will] purchase adaptive equipment so that work continues to be accessible for all, as well as to cover building expenses.”

Looking to also gain building expenses is the Girl Scouts of Central Texas. A troop came into Tuesday looking to gain funds for a building in Caldwell.

In Caldwell, the Girl Scout House has had to close due to damages.

“The winter storms and the spring storms and everything and weather and time that kind of closed it where we can’t actively meet and host meetings there,” said Emily Dawson, Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Area 3 Volunteer Support Specialist.

According to Dawson, a new house would mean a place for the Girl Scouts to store cookies, hold proper meetings, host programs, and more.

For Marley Kocurek, a local Girl Scout, it means a place to earn more patches and have fun.

“I want the Girl Scout House to get back open, so I can have more fun with my friends,” said Kocurek.

To donate to these organizations and learn about all the nonprofits participating through Brazos Valley Gives, click here.

