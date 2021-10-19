Advertisement

WAC Coaches Select NM State, SU’s Trammell as Preseason Favorites

Western Athletic Conference Logo
Western Athletic Conference Logo(Western Athletic Conference)
By Western Athletic Conference
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER – NM State is the preseason favorite to win the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball title in 2021-22, while Seattle U’s Darrion Trammell was selected as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.

The Aggies received eight of 13 possible first-place votes and totaled 138 points to earn the top spot. Grand Canyon was second with three first-place votes and 131 total points. WAC newcomer Stephen F. Austin earned another first place vote and 106 points to take third in the preseason poll. Utah Valley was selected fourth while Abilene Christian picked up the final first place vote and 92 total points for fifth. Seattle U was selected sixth, Sam Houston was seventh, California Baptist was eight and Tarleton tied with UT Rio Grande Valley for the ninth spot. Lamar, Dixie State and Chicago State rounded out the poll.

Trammell leads the list of Preseason All-WAC honorees. Joining him on the first team is teammate Riley Grigsby, Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq, NM State pair Teddy Allen and Jabari Rice, Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil and California Baptist’s Ty Rowell.

Second team selections include Abilene Christian’s Damian Daniels, Sam Houston teammates Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley, NM State’s Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman, Tarleton’s Montre’ Gipson, Stephen F. Austin’s Roti Ware and Utah Valley’s Trey Woodbury.

2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll

Rank      Teams (1st-Place Votes)     Points

1.      NM State (8)                        138

2.      Grand Canyon (3)                 131

3.      Stephen F. Austin (1)           106

4.      Utah Valley                          103

5.      Abilene Christian (1)               92

6.      Seattle U                               90

7.      Sam Houston                         86

8.      California Baptist                    84

T9.      Tarleton                                 48

T9.      UT Rio Grande Valley              48

11.      Lamar                                    41

12.      Dixie State                             35

13.      Chicago State                         12

2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ All-WAC Teams

First Team

Fardaws Aimaq, R-So., C, Utah Valley

Teddy Allen, R-Jr., G NM State

Jovan Blacksher Jr., Jr., Grand Canyon

Riley Grigsby, Jr., G/F, Seattle U

Gavin Kensmil, Sr., F, Stephen F. Austin

Jabari Rice, R-Jr., G, NM State

Ty Rowell, R-Jr., G, California Baptist

Darrion Trammell, So., G, Seattle U

Second Team

Damien Daniels, Sr., G, Abilene Christian

Savion Flagg, Gr., G/F, Sam Houston

Montre’ Gipson, Sr., G, Tarleton

Demarkus Lampley, Sr., G, Sam Houston

Johnny McCants, R-Sr., F, NM State

Donnie Tillman, Sr., F, NM State

Roti Ware, Sr., G, Stephen F. Austin

Trey Woodbury, Jr., G, Utah Valley

Preseason Player of the Year: Darrion Trammell, Seattle U

