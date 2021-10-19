WAC Men’s Basketball Media Select NM State, UVU’s Aimaq as Favorites
DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball media have selected NM State as the preseason favorite to win the conference crown during the 2020-21 season and Utah Valley post Fardaws Aimaq as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year.
The Aggies edged out WAC-newcomer Stephen F. Austin for the top spot. Defending WAC champion Grand Canyon was selected third, followed by reigning Southland tournament champion Abilene Christian in fourth. Utah Valley is fifth, followed by California Baptist, Sam Houston, Seattle U, Tarleton, Lamar, UT Rio Grande Valley, Dixie State and Chicago State.
Aimaq was voted Preseason Player of the Year and is joined on the Preseason All-WAC first team by Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Tarleton’s Montre’ Gipson, Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Sam Houston’s Demarkus Lampley, NM State’s Jabari Rice, California Baptist’s Ty Rowell and Seattle U’s Darrion Trammell,
The Preseason All-WAC second team is comprised of NM State pair Teddy Allen and Johnny McCants, Abilene Christian duo Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller, California Baptist’s Reed Nottage, Stephen F. Austin’s Roti Ware, Utah Valley’s Trey Woodbury and Grand Canyon’s Holland Woods II.
2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll
Rank Teams
1. NM State
2. Stephen F. Austin
3. Grand Canyon
4. Abilene Christian
5. Utah Valley
6. California Baptist
7. Sam Houston
8. Seattle U
9. Tarleton
10. Lamar
11. UT Rio Grande Valley
12. Dixie State
13. Chicago State
2020-21 Preseason Men’s Basketball Media All-WAC Teams
First Team
Fardaws Aimaq, R-So., C, Utah Valley
Jovan Blacksher Jr., Jr., G, Grand Canyon
Montre’ Gipson, Sr., G, Tarleton
Gavin Kensmil, Sr. F, Stephen F. Austin
Demarkus Lampley, Sr., G, Sam Houston
Jabari Rice, R-Jr., G, NM State
Ty Rowell, R-Jr., G, California Baptist
Darrion Trammell, So., G, Seattle U
Second Team
Teddy Allen, R-Jr., G, NM State
Johnny McCants, R-Sr., F, NM State
Coryon Mason, Sr,, G, Abilene Christian
Reggie Miller, Sr., G, Abilene Christian
Reed Nottage, So., G, Califormia Baptist
Roti Ware, Sr., G, Stephen F. Austin
Trey Woodbury, Jr., G, Utah Valley
Holland Woods II, Gr., G, Grand Canyon
Preseason Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley