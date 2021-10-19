WAC Men’s Basketball Media Select NM State, UVU’s Aimaq as Favorites

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball media have selected NM State as the preseason favorite to win the conference crown during the 2020-21 season and Utah Valley post Fardaws Aimaq as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year.

The Aggies edged out WAC-newcomer Stephen F. Austin for the top spot. Defending WAC champion Grand Canyon was selected third, followed by reigning Southland tournament champion Abilene Christian in fourth. Utah Valley is fifth, followed by California Baptist, Sam Houston, Seattle U, Tarleton, Lamar, UT Rio Grande Valley, Dixie State and Chicago State.

Aimaq was voted Preseason Player of the Year and is joined on the Preseason All-WAC first team by Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Tarleton’s Montre’ Gipson, Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Sam Houston’s Demarkus Lampley, NM State’s Jabari Rice, California Baptist’s Ty Rowell and Seattle U’s Darrion Trammell,

The Preseason All-WAC second team is comprised of NM State pair Teddy Allen and Johnny McCants, Abilene Christian duo Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller, California Baptist’s Reed Nottage, Stephen F. Austin’s Roti Ware, Utah Valley’s Trey Woodbury and Grand Canyon’s Holland Woods II.

2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll

Rank Teams

1. NM State

2. Stephen F. Austin

3. Grand Canyon

4. Abilene Christian

5. Utah Valley

6. California Baptist

7. Sam Houston

8. Seattle U

9. Tarleton

10. Lamar

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

12. Dixie State

13. Chicago State

2020-21 Preseason Men’s Basketball Media All-WAC Teams

First Team

Fardaws Aimaq, R-So., C, Utah Valley

Jovan Blacksher Jr., Jr., G, Grand Canyon

Montre’ Gipson, Sr., G, Tarleton

Gavin Kensmil, Sr. F, Stephen F. Austin

Demarkus Lampley, Sr., G, Sam Houston

Jabari Rice, R-Jr., G, NM State

Ty Rowell, R-Jr., G, California Baptist

Darrion Trammell, So., G, Seattle U

Second Team

Teddy Allen, R-Jr., G, NM State

Johnny McCants, R-Sr., F, NM State

Coryon Mason, Sr,, G, Abilene Christian

Reggie Miller, Sr., G, Abilene Christian

Reed Nottage, So., G, Califormia Baptist

Roti Ware, Sr., G, Stephen F. Austin

Trey Woodbury, Jr., G, Utah Valley

Holland Woods II, Gr., G, Grand Canyon

Preseason Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley