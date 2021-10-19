Work continues on FM 2818 Super Street project in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Big improvements to FM 2818 continue to take shape in College Station.

TxDOT is making progress getting the right-of-way ready to expand 2818 and make it a super street.

New columns are also being built to raise part of the road. It will eventually be elevated in a section so that Jones - Butler Road can be extended underneath and connect to the Dowling Road and Holleman Drive area.

Work on that project is expected to last until 2023.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.