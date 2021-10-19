Advertisement

Work continues on FM 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Work continues into 2023.
A section of 2818 is being raised so that Jones-Butler Road can be extended.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Big improvements to FM 2818 continue to take shape in College Station.

TxDOT is making progress getting the right-of-way ready to expand 2818 and make it a super street.

New columns are also being built to raise part of the road. It will eventually be elevated in a section so that Jones - Butler Road can be extended underneath and connect to the Dowling Road and Holleman Drive area.

Work on that project is expected to last until 2023.

