Aggies Finalize 2022 Schedule with Unveiling of Midweek Games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies finalized their 2022 baseball schedule with the release of their midweek contests.

The 13-game midweek slate includes 10 home contests at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The list includes the continuation of three of Texas A&M’s most-played rivalries – Texas (1st – 373), Rice (4th – 284) and Houston (5th – 172).

The batch of games includes marquee home tilts against Houston (March 1), Texas State (April 5), Dallas Baptist (April 19) and Sam Houston (April 26). The Aggies have a two-game midweek set at Blue Bell Park on February 22-23 against Lamar and Prairie View A&M. Other Tuesday night home games include Houston Baptist (March 1), Tarleton (March 8), Texas-Arlington (May 3) and Incarnate Word (May 17).

The road games are against Rice (March 22), Texas (March 29) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (April 12).

The Aggies own a 55-game schedule for the 2022 season, including 34 games at Blue Bell Park. The Maroon & White open the season with a three-game home series against the Fordham Rams from February 18-20.

Texas A&M baseball is in its first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a skipper, including five trips to the College World Series.

TEXAS A&M 2022 MIDWEEK SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Place Time

2/22 LAMAR BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

2/23 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

3/1 HOUSTON BAPTIST BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

3/8 TARLETON BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

3/15 HOUSTON BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

3/22 at Rice Houston, Texas 6:30 p.m.

3/29 at Texas Austin, Texas 6:30 p.m.

4/5 TEXAS STATE BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

4/12 A&M-Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, Texas 6:30 p.m.

4/19 DALLAS BAPTIST BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

4/26 SAM HOUSTON BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

5/3 TEXAS-ARLINGTON BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.

5/17 INCARNATE WORD BLUE BELL PARK 6:30 p.m.