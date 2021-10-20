Advertisement

Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained” but not yet arrested, and SWAT and Georgia Bureau of Investigation personnel are on the scene, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LJ's BBQ in Brenham was selected as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas for 2021.
Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly
Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Final congressional district map heads to governor; Brazos County would move, undivided, to 10th district
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after thefts Sunday night including a stolen car.
Brazos County teens arrested after vehicle burglaries, car stolen in College Station

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
Nicholas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, is scheduled to plead guilty to...
Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the price impact for this package is "a tiny piece of GDP"...
Biden, lawmakers focus on climate, families in trimmed $2 trillion plan