Advertisement

Bryan ISD Education Foundation awards $73,000 in teacher grants to 21 BISD schools

Grants ranged from $197 to $7,367
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation awarding at $1,500 grant to Mr. Agustin Lara. Mr. Lara is a...
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation awarding at $1,500 grant to Mr. Agustin Lara. Mr. Lara is a teachers at Neal Elementary who plans on using the grant to continue teaching the students about gardening.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation surprised and awarded nearly $74,000 in teacher grants to 51 teachers across 21 Bryan ISD campuses Wednesday morning.

Teachers were invited earlier in the year to submit grants to the Education Foundation for innovative teaching needs. A team from the Education Foundation reviewed all the grant requests and set out early Wednesday morning to share the good news with teachers and students.

Categories of grants ranged from reading and math to art, photography, and robotics.

Latonia Chambers, an ELA instructional coach at Neal Elementary in Bryan, was awarded a $578 grant to buy books for her K-4th grade classes. She says reading is fundamental to education, and this grant will go a long way in reinforcing the importance of reading and literacy.

“I feel excited because it’s an opportunity for our kids to connect with reading,” said Chambers. “This grant will provide them with so many wonderful experiences through reading.”

Harry Francis, executive director for the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, says it’s vital for the foundation to step in to help teachers with classroom needs that may not be in the district’s budget. Francis says the foundation’s goal is also to enrich the student activities around the district.

“It’s good to see the smiling faces in the classroom,” said Francis. “The kids are as excited as the teachers when they receive these grants.”

“Were just so appreciative of the jobs these teachers do. I think for anybody in the community that hasn’t been in our schools, come, if you can visit,” said Francis. " If you can get in some way during this period of history just to see that education is ongoing, teachers are upbeat. They meet the demands and the needs of all students.”

We are truly blessed to be part of a community that supports its main asset: people. THANK YOU to the generous donors who contributed to the Bryan ISD Education Foundation during the 2021 Brazos Valley Gives Campaign.

Posted by Bryan ISD Education Foundation on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LJ's BBQ in Brenham was selected as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas for 2021.
Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly
Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a murder in Georgia.
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
Thousands of 8th graders were at the Brazos County Expo Wednesday.
Thousands of 8th graders participate in Youth to Career Fair
The lawsuit also alleges the school failed to provide educational services or tuition refunds...
Former Vista College employees say they are still owed after College Station campus closed
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/20
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/20