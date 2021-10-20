College Station voters can expect to see four CSISD bond propositions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station voters can expect to see four bond propositions on their ballot this election. These four propositions make up an $83.1 million bond proposal.

Unlike bond proposals most College Station voters remember from years’ past, this one does not include a new school campus. It will instead focus on remodeling and renovating older campuses in the district.

“There is something of some degree that touches every campus,” CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale said about the bond.

There are four separate propositions-- A, B, C, D-- because Texas law requires some items to be on the ballot as their own referendum.

Proposition A, at approximately $70 million, is the district’s largest, and focuses mostly on renovations to older facilities. For an exact breakdown of Proposition A, click here.

Proposition B, at about $4.5 million, buys technology. To learn more about the purchasing of technology devices, watch this video here.

Proposition C renovates the district’s natatorium, which hasn’t been worked on since 1989. To check out the proposed renovations, watch this video here.

Proposition D is for renovations and upgrades to the field house, press box, and stadiums at A&M Consolidated and College Station High School. For an overview of Proposition D, click here.

Voters should note that they will see the following sentence on their ballot: “This is a tax increase.” School leaders say they’ve structured the bond so the current tax rate won’t change.

For more information about the 2021 CSISD Bond Proposal, visit the College Station ISD website here.

