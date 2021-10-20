Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in College Station for the fatal shooting of another man in Forest Park, Georgia earlier this month.

College Station Police were called to the 1600 block of Welsh Avenue in College Station around 3:30 a.m. The person who called told police that several people were knocking on the window of an SUV because they didn’t think the person inside the car was okay.

When CSPD arrived on scene, they found Gilberto Teran, 21, passed out in the back of the vehicle.

According to police, Teran told CSPD that he did not live in College Station and lied several times about his name and date of birth.

As police were questioning Teran, an officer noticed a visible black handgun tucked in between the headrest of the rear passenger’s seat above where Teran was sitting in the back seat of the car. Teran later told police that he bought the handgun at the Post Oak Mall earlier this week.

Teran also admitted to police that he was under the influence of the narcotic drug Xanax.

CSPD was able to contact the owner of the vehicle where Teran was found, and she identified Teran as another name, which Teran then claimed was his name. Police ran the names and birth dates Teran had given them, but no return was found.

Police searched the vehicle and found a bag with a Georgia driver’s license with his picture, identifying him as Gilberto Teran. Police say it was then that Teran confirmed his identity and informed police that he is a convicted felon.

Teran was placed under arrest for felon in possession of a firearm, fail to I.D. fugitive, along with his confirmed warrants out of Georgia.

According to our sister station WGCL, which is based in Atlanta, Teran had been on the run for more than a week before his arrest in College Station.

The Forest Park Police Department says he is responsible for the shooting that killed 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez.

The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. at a home on the 4800 block of Mitchell Street in Forest Park. When police arrived at the home, they found Bautista-Lopez shot to death. During the investigation, police identified Teran as the suspected shooter.

He is currently being held at the Brazos County Jail, and is waiting to be transferred to Gerogia.

