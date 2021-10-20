Advertisement

No. 7 Bremond volleyball dominates Wortham to win District 14-2A

The Bremond Lady Tigers volleyball team huddles up during a home match against Wortham.
The Bremond Lady Tigers volleyball team huddles up during a home match against Wortham.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The 7th ranked Bremond volleyball team beat Wortham 25-14, 25-8, 25-4 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym to clinch first place in District 14-2A.

The Lady Tigers were led by Lyndsie McBride with 10 kills. Sadie Kasowski had 7 kills, Sophia Gouge had 6 kills, and Ashley Kempenski added 5 kills. The Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play.

Bremond will play Mt. Calm at home this Friday and the district champions will finish the regular season at Marlin next Tuesday.

