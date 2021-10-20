No. 7 Bremond volleyball dominates Wortham to win District 14-2A

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The 7th ranked Bremond volleyball team beat Wortham 25-14, 25-8, 25-4 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym to clinch first place in District 14-2A.

The Lady Tigers were led by Lyndsie McBride with 10 kills. Sadie Kasowski had 7 kills, Sophia Gouge had 6 kills, and Ashley Kempenski added 5 kills. The Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play.

Bremond will play Mt. Calm at home this Friday and the district champions will finish the regular season at Marlin next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.