Advertisement

Police: Leon County officer killed by intoxicated driver in Mesquite

The community of Oakwood in Leon County is mourning the loss of a police officer who died Monday morning while working an off-duty job in Mesquite.
The community of Oakwood in Leon County is mourning the loss of a police officer who died...
The community of Oakwood in Leon County is mourning the loss of a police officer who died Monday morning while working an off-duty job in Mesquite.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - The community of Oakwood in Leon County is mourning the loss of a police officer who died Monday morning while working an off-duty job in Mesquite.

Mesquite Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. in the 21400 block of southbound IH-635 where they determined a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in a construction area.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet, identified as Mitchell Rector, 36, of Buffalo, Texas died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Rector, an off-duty Oakwood Police Officer, was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area of the highway at the time of the accident.

The driver of the 2015 Infinity, identified as Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with the offense of intoxication manslaughter as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Division.

KBTX reached out to the Oakwood Police Department Wednesday afternoon to learn more about Officer Rector’s career and life. A city employee said the chief was unavailable and no other information was available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LJ's BBQ in Brenham was selected as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas for 2021.
Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly
Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting...
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
Thousands of 8th graders were at the Brazos County Expo Wednesday.
Thousands of 8th graders participate in Youth to Career Fair
The lawsuit also alleges the school failed to provide educational services or tuition refunds...
Former Vista College employees say they are still owed after College Station campus closed
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/20
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/20