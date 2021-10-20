Police: Leon County officer killed by intoxicated driver in Mesquite

OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - The community of Oakwood in Leon County is mourning the loss of a police officer who died Monday morning while working an off-duty job in Mesquite.

Mesquite Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. in the 21400 block of southbound IH-635 where they determined a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in a construction area.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet, identified as Mitchell Rector, 36, of Buffalo, Texas died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Rector, an off-duty Oakwood Police Officer, was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area of the highway at the time of the accident.

The driver of the 2015 Infinity, identified as Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with the offense of intoxication manslaughter as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Division.

KBTX reached out to the Oakwood Police Department Wednesday afternoon to learn more about Officer Rector’s career and life. A city employee said the chief was unavailable and no other information was available at this time.

