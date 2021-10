BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of district leaders Tuesday night at Eagle Gym that saw Tomball Rosehill grab the league lead with a 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12 win.

With the victory, Tomball Rosehill takes over the district lead, while Brazos Christian falls into second place.

