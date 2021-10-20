Spooky and sweet fall treats

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween falls on Sunday this year, so many of us are going to look to celebrate the holiday a little early this year. When it comes to celebrating, try to think outside the candy dish when it comes to what you are serving to family and guests.

Local business Sun Raye Delights is creating Halloween-themed sweets that are bound to impress any ghouls, goblins or witches. From a custom candy charcuterie board to rice crispy treat brains to various caramel apple flavors creativity and taste are limitless.

Sun Raye Delights Owner, Darcy Loessberg believes that thinking outside the box is a good way to break patterns and sometimes even make things taste better.

“We all get used to this pattern of being able to go and grab candy and trick or treat and it’s fun and it’s great, but then you think to yourself ‘ok am I going to leave all of my candy in a bowl or could I do something cool like a candy charcuterie?’ I decided to make use of that effort and make these that way,” said Loessberg.

“They were a fun way for everybody to grab and have a little bit of everything because when trick or treating, you don’t always get to pick the candy you want, but with me, you can pick your candy,” said Loessberg.

Loessberg keeps in stock almost every candy you can imagine for her candy charcuterie boards. She says she has over 85 different candies for her boards.

These boards come in different sizes and feature upwards of 10 candy choices, according to Loessberg.

Sun Raye Delights also offers different flavors of candy apples. Click here to view the selection.

Orders for Halloween must be placed by Oct. 26. Orders can be placed on the Sun Raye Delights Facebook Page or Instagram Page.

Spooky & Sweet Treats just in time for Halloween with Sun Raye Delights! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.