Advertisement

Texas A&M program receives grant funding to boost vaccination rates through education

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M program just received $50,000 in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand a project to help improve vaccination rates in rural and medically underserved parts of Texas.

The project is led by the Texas A&M Partnership for Environmental Education & Rural Health, known as PEER. Those involved, which includes a team from a wide range of disciplines across the university, will produce short instructional videos and other educational materials to combat vaccine hesitancy by better explaining the science behind vaccines.

These materials will be aimed at middle and high schoolers and available to teachers across the country, not just Texas.

”We have a general sense that people have really no idea how vaccines work. Can we, in fact, give them a very simple but scientifically accurate view of how vaccines work, essentially trying to reassure people that there is a lot of science behind vaccines,” Texas A&M distinguished professor in the Department of Veterinary Pathobiology Ian Tizard said. “The bottom line is we’re trying to deliver the most current information from the university, especially to rural schools - schools that don’t have the resources to do these things themselves.”

This program has already existed for some time, as PEER has provided similar educational tools on a number of other topics related to health and the environment. The grant funding allows them to tackle the topic of vaccine hesitancy and add it to their repertoire.

These materials will also cover the microbial world and basic immunology, which is the portion of the project Tizard is leading. They will also be produced in both English and Spanish to reach as many students as possible.

“It’s gone from the interview format, question and answer format, all the way through to sort of formal lectures,” Tizard said. “We want to try and deliver it in a way that students can relate to it and understand just how ubiquitous microbes are, what the difference is between bacteria and viruses, and how our body defends itself.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LJ's BBQ in Brenham was selected as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas for 2021.
Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly
Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans...
Final congressional district map heads to governor; Brazos County would move, undivided, to 10th district
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after thefts Sunday night including a stolen car.
Brazos County teens arrested after vehicle burglaries, car stolen in College Station

Latest News

The Powered by Inclusion Job Fair will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at 3991 E. 29th Street in...
Workforce Solutions hosting Powered by Inclusion Job Fair Thursday
Despite the fact new positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining, only five ICU...
“Don’t confuse progress with victory”: Doctor warns of complacency as COVID numbers decline
A UTV, a truck, a skid steer, and two saddles were taken from the complex. The approximate...
Thieves take $70,000 worth of equipment from Texas A&M farm complex
“It was very hard because we had been through so much together as a couple. We were just best...
Bryan woman shares story of losing husband to COVID in hopes others will get vaccinated