Advertisement

Thieves take $70,000 worth of equipment from Texas A&M farm complex

A UTV, a truck, a skid steer, and two saddles were taken from the complex. The approximate value of the stolen items is $70,000.
A UTV, a truck, a skid steer, and two saddles were taken from the complex. The approximate...
A UTV, a truck, a skid steer, and two saddles were taken from the complex. The approximate value of the stolen items is $70,000.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Texas A&M Police Department:

On October 19, 2021, the Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) received a report of a Burglary of a Building that occurred at the Texas A&M University Farm complex on F.M. 60 in Burleson County. The victim reported that the complex and entrance gate was locked on October 18, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm. On October 19, 2021, at 7:45 am, the victim discovered that the chain on the gate had been cut. Two buildings were burglarized in the complex. A UTV, a truck, a skid steer, and two saddles were taken from the complex. The approximate value of the stolen items is $70,000.

The stolen truck is described as a 2012 Chevy 2500 extended cab, white in color, with an AgriLife logo on both sides of the truck. The truck did not have a tailgate.

The stolen UTV is described as a 2018 Kawasaki mule Pro FX and red in color.

The stolen skid steer is described as a John Deere 324 E with a bucket attachment and yellow in color.

Anyone having information pertaining to this crime or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

While universities are required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding personal protective measures.

All are encouraged to:

• Secure doors and buildings when leaving for the day.

• Secure valuables in locked rooms/buildings or take them with you whenever possible.

• Take your keys, do not leave them in the vehicle or hide them on the vehicle. Thieves know to look in popular hiding places.

• If you observe or have safety concerns, such as mechanical issues with doors or locks, report them to staff immediately.

• If you observe suspicious activity, report it to the police immediately.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
SUV and semi collide at SH 21 and FM 50 in Burleson County, killing one person
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Former College Station police officer killed in the line of duty in Harris County
Shawn Allen, 33, is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas.
Man wanted on charges of sexual assualt of a child, trafficking of a minor
NOAA has issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter months
La Niña has returned. Here’s what that means for the Brazos Valley’s winter
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after thefts Sunday night including a stolen car.
Brazos County teens arrested after vehicle burglaries, car stolen in College Station

Latest News

“It was very hard because we had been through so much together as a couple. We were just best...
Bryan woman shares story of losing husband to COVID in hopes others will get vaccinated
“Don’t confuse progress with victory”: Doctor warns of complacency as COVID numbers decline
“Don’t confuse progress with victory”: Doctor warns of complacency as COVID numbers decline
Workforce Solutions hosting Powered by Inclusion Job Fair Thursday
Workforce Solutions hosting Powered by Inclusion Job Fair Thursday
Work continues on FM 2818 Super Street project in College Station
Work continues on FM 2818 Super Street project in College Station