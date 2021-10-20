Thousands of 8th graders participate in Youth to Career Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of 8th graders are taking a closer look at future career options.

The BCS Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Youth to Career Fair.

More than 50 organizations were on hand to talk to students after their field. Ambassadors from fire and police departments, trades jobs and many others showed up.

Staff with KBTX were also on hand to answer questions about working with the media.

The Chamber says it’s a great opportunity to get young people exposed to multiple career opportunities.

”The best thing about it, it’s a time of their life where they’ve got to make some decisions on what classes their going to take or what direction they’re looking and so this is just such a great way for them to come out and meet with over 50 different kinds of businesses, including KBTX,” said Glen Brewer, BCS Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

More than a dozen school districts made the special field trip.

