Advertisement

Thousands of 8th graders participate in Youth to Career Fair

Thousands of 8th graders were at the Brazos County Expo Wednesday.
Thousands of 8th graders were at the Brazos County Expo Wednesday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of 8th graders are taking a closer look at future career options.

The BCS Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Youth to Career Fair.

More than 50 organizations were on hand to talk to students after their field. Ambassadors from fire and police departments, trades jobs and many others showed up.

Staff with KBTX were also on hand to answer questions about working with the media.

The Chamber says it’s a great opportunity to get young people exposed to multiple career opportunities.

”The best thing about it, it’s a time of their life where they’ve got to make some decisions on what classes their going to take or what direction they’re looking and so this is just such a great way for them to come out and meet with over 50 different kinds of businesses, including KBTX,” said Glen Brewer, BCS Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

More than a dozen school districts made the special field trip.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LJ's BBQ in Brenham was selected as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas for 2021.
Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly
Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a murder in Georgia.
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
The lawsuit also alleges the school failed to provide educational services or tuition refunds...
Former Vista College employees say they are still owed after College Station campus closed
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation awarding at $1,500 grant to Mr. Agustin Lara. Mr. Lara is a...
Bryan ISD Education Foundation awards $73,000 in teacher grants to 21 BISD schools
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/20
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/20