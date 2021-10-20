Advertisement

Workforce Solutions hosting Powered by Inclusion Job Fair Thursday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

The Powered by Inclusion Job Fair will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at 3991 E. 29th Street in Bryan. It’s part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Workforce Solutions says they want to spotlight a population they feel is underserved, but it is open to everyone in the community.

”We have the normal accommodations we have in the building, but every employer that’s there have worked with us in some capacity in the past in regards to hiring people with disabilities,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said.

During the job fair, Workforce Solutions will also showcase the extra resources they have available to people with disabilities that can help them find work.

“We have the Texas Workforce Commission’s Vocational Rehab Services located here as well,” Muir said. “They’re going to have a table out there, so they’re going to be able to show what resources they have and what they can do to help job seekers.”

The Brazos Valley’s unemployment numbers are enjoying a steady decline. After a modest spike in June, the unemployment rate in the Brazos Valley is at its lowest in 2021 at 4.6%, according to Workforce Solutions. It was over 6% percent back in February.

