A&M Consolidated turns focus toward playoffs and earning home-field advantage for first round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated will be on the road Friday to take on Fulshear. The Tigers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Montgomery that knocked them out of first place in the district race. Now the focus turns to earning a playoff spot and ideally a home game in the first round.

“Our kids are disappointed because it was a tough game for us,” said Consol Head Football Coach Lee Fedora. “It was a battle between two good teams. It didn’t come out our way, but like I told him this week is important to us because if we win this game on Friday we are guaranteed a playoff spot. And that’s what your goal is to make the playoffs. And then the following week it will determine who gets second place to where you earn a home game for your first playoff game,” concluded Fedora.

Last year the Tigers beat Fulshear at home 51-0. Friday’s game kicks off at 7-30 at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

