Bryan back home to host Copperas Cove

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will take on Copperas Cover Friday night in a district 12-6A game. The Vikings enter the contest with some momentum after beating Killeen last week. It was Bryan’s second straight victory. The Vikings are 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in district play.

The last two weeks the Vikings have been getting solid play on both sides of the football helping get things turned around after an 0-5 start to the season. “We’re moving the ball more consistent. We’re not turning it over like we had as much and our defense continues to play well,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. “If we can have extended drives our defense stays fresher. I think they had 42 snaps the other night. That makes the defensive coaches happy I know that.”

Bryan’s game against Copperas Cove is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

