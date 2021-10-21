Bryan man arrested with large amount of drugs after home search

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested one man after they found large amounts of MDMA and Xanax in his home.

According to police, they got a warrant for the home of Teeda Taylor, 39, on Ehlinger Drive Wednesday.

After a search, they reportedly found about 50 Xanax pills, 30 MDMA pills, about 200 grams of THC edibles, and roughly 1 gram of cocaine. Police also say Taylor had nearly $2,000 in cash.

Taylor was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery, along with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.