Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say one of their officers was arrested for driving while intoxicated, while on-duty working a funeral procession on Sept. 2.

According to court documents, Kristen Johnson, 36, had trouble understanding the route, slurred her words throughout the morning, was unsteady on her feet, and nearly hit another patrol vehicle.

After returning to the station, another officer confronted Johnson about her unusual behavior. She reportedly told the officer that her new medication “makes her loopy.” After she failed a field sobriety test, officers followed city protocol for an investigation of on-duty intoxication.

An internal affairs investigation was launched as the criminal investigation began. Johnson resigned from the police department shortly after investigations began, according to BPD.

Lab analysis reportedly showed Johnson’s blood alcohol content was .186.

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 20 on the driving while intoxicated charge and bonded out of jail the same day.

