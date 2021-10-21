Advertisement

Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession

Kristen Johnson, 36
Kristen Johnson, 36(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say one of their officers was arrested for driving while intoxicated, while on-duty working a funeral procession on Sept. 2.

According to court documents, Kristen Johnson, 36, had trouble understanding the route, slurred her words throughout the morning, was unsteady on her feet, and nearly hit another patrol vehicle.

After returning to the station, another officer confronted Johnson about her unusual behavior. She reportedly told the officer that her new medication “makes her loopy.” After she failed a field sobriety test, officers followed city protocol for an investigation of on-duty intoxication.

An internal affairs investigation was launched as the criminal investigation began. Johnson resigned from the police department shortly after investigations began, according to BPD.

Lab analysis reportedly showed Johnson’s blood alcohol content was .186.

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 20 on the driving while intoxicated charge and bonded out of jail the same day.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting...
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
Quinasha Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...
CSPD: Customer arrested after striking Dairy Queen workers with car
Desiderio Gonzales, Jr., 45, of Bryan was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne...
DA: Local child abuser sentenced to life in prison
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
“It was very hard because we had been through so much together as a couple. We were just best...
Bryan woman shares story of losing husband to COVID in hopes others will get vaccinated

Latest News

Bethany and Patrick Sleebos
College Station couple encourages young people to get vaccinated after health scare
Typically, La Niña brings drier and warmer than average conditions to the south while cooler,...
NOAA releases winter season outlook for US
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
10/21/21
From the Ground Up: High input costs may overshadow big yields, high demand