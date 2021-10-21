Advertisement

College Station to battle Caney Creek on Thursday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While some high school football districts have clear leaders, District 8-5A Division I is not one of those. Heading into week 9 it’s still a four-team race with College Station and Magnolia West still unbeaten and on a collision course to decide the district title on November 5th.

The Cougars are coming off a 76-0 homecoming win over Cleveland last week and will take on Caney Creek Thursday night over in Conroe. Head Coach Steve Huff has had teams in the past involved in lopsided games play sloppy, but was impressed with how his team stayed focused last week.

“One thing when we came out of that ball game is we came out pretty healthy the other part was not getting sloppy in the game where kids would lose focus.,” said Huff. “I thought the kids did a great job of keeping their focus on both sides of the ball and played hard all the way through,” concluded Huff.

The Cougars have won 14 consecutive regular-season games and should make it 15 Thursday. A year ago College Station beat Caney Creek 72-0.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LJ's BBQ in Brenham was selected as one of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas for 2021.
Among the best: Some Brazos Valley BBQ joints recognized by Texas Monthly
Large charter plane crashes near Katy with 21 people on board; only one minor injury reported
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
William George Davis
Former Texas nurse convicted of Capital Murder in deaths of 4 heart patients
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A&M Consolidated turns focus toward playoffs and earning home-field advantage for first round
College Station to battle Caney Creek on Thursday
College Station to battle Caney Creek on Thursday
A&M Consolidated turns focus toward playoffs and earning home-field advantage for first round
A&M Consolidated turns focus toward playoffs and earning home-field advantage for first round
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State