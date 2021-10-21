College Station to battle Caney Creek on Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While some high school football districts have clear leaders, District 8-5A Division I is not one of those. Heading into week 9 it’s still a four-team race with College Station and Magnolia West still unbeaten and on a collision course to decide the district title on November 5th.

The Cougars are coming off a 76-0 homecoming win over Cleveland last week and will take on Caney Creek Thursday night over in Conroe. Head Coach Steve Huff has had teams in the past involved in lopsided games play sloppy, but was impressed with how his team stayed focused last week.

“One thing when we came out of that ball game is we came out pretty healthy the other part was not getting sloppy in the game where kids would lose focus.,” said Huff. “I thought the kids did a great job of keeping their focus on both sides of the ball and played hard all the way through,” concluded Huff.

The Cougars have won 14 consecutive regular-season games and should make it 15 Thursday. A year ago College Station beat Caney Creek 72-0.

