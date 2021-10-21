College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney speaks about controversial remarks he made at candidate forum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney is responding to those who are calling remarks he made at a candidate forum Monday night inappropriate.

This is what Maloney said when the moderator asked the candidates in the race for Place 6 if the City of College Station is the best it can be at the current tax rate:

“Out of cities our size, comparable cities our size in the state of Texas, we rank 17th as the lowest tax rate,” Maloney said during the forum. “The ones that do better than us, you wouldn’t want to live there, unless of course habla español only.”

Maloney said cities that have better tax rates, you wouldn’t want to live in - unless you speak Spanish. KBTX asked Maloney to clarify those comments Wednesday.

“I said if you want to find a lower tax rate, you need to, tienes que hablar español. {you have to speak Spanish} You have to basically go to South Texas where you’ll find a lower property tax rate,” Maloney said. “That’s not insulting to anyone. It’s just South Texas has great towns.”

Some leaders in Bryan-College Station find those comments disturbing. Councilman Reuben Marin represents a district in Bryan that is 67% Hispanic.

“Upon hearing the comments, they came across as racist,” Marin said. “It’s very sad and disheartening that the City of College Station would have someone representing them on council that would make those type of comments.”

Marin says he’s received a number of calls and texts raising concerns about the nature of Maloney’s remarks.

“Referring to individuals who speak Spanish, are you saying you wouldn’t want to live next to them?” Marin said. “Representing my district and being from Bryan that is close to 40% Hispanic, it’s disheartening to hear those comments.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson calls the remarks repulsive and that there’s no place in Aggieland for that type of comment.

“I think he should resign,” Nelson said. “Texas A&M has done so much to build a community that’s for everyone. Bryan is celebrating its 150th anniversary. We’ve had so many people from so many walks of life here and throughout Texas trying to build good will. I would hope people like the College Station Association of Neighborhoods, former mayors of College Station who previously endorsed him will come out and express how they feel about this.”

Mayor Nelson says Maloney needs to answer to his supporters.

“We’ll see what the citizens of College Station think when they vote,” Nelson said. “There’s an election coming up.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says Maloney’s comments were misconstrued and doesn’t think he intended to belittle anyone.

“As somebody who sent me a text used the word racist or discriminatory, I don’t think there was any intent on his part to do that,” Mooney said.

Mooney says he knows Maloney after years of service with him on both the city council and the planning and zoning commission and vouches for his character.

“Dennis is an intelligent gentleman. He is very well read. As I said, he benefits from having both cultures in his home,” Mooney said. “To even suggest that Dennis would be trying to deliberately characterize any place where one lives or the people who live in that location, I think is misplaced.”

“Anyone that wants to construe that or turn that into a racist remark is suspect in my mind,” Maloney said. “Trying to turn this into a racist thing is just cheap shot politics. If you want to turn this into more than it is, have at it. My concern is how to make College Station a better place to live in.”

Maloney says he’s a fluent Spanish speaker who has been involved in the Hispanic community and culture here for the past 48 years. His wife is Hispanic and he says his children identify as Hispanic on the census because they grew up in that culture.

Maloney says he has no intention of resigning or dropping out of his race for re-election.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.