Advertisement

College Station couple encourages young people to get vaccinated after health scare

The Sleebos believe the vaccine could have prevented a lot of the challenges they faced from COVID-19
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Although the chance of younger people dying from COVID-19 is lower than most age groups, a College Station family found out that the risk of that still happening is very possible. Since couple is in their thirties and have no underlying health conditions, Patrick and Bethany Sleebos say they didn’t prioritize getting vaccinated.

“One of the reasons I did not feel like I needed to get the vaccine is because I’m 33 years old. I’m healthy and I always grew up with ‘don’t take medicine if you’re not sick,’” said Patrick.

Unfortunately for the Sleebos, they ended up contracting COVID-19 this past July. Bethany caught a mild case of the virus but Patrick ended up having to go to the emergency room and spent seven days in the hospital.

While Patrick was in the hospital, some days were worse than others and Bethany was very concerned if he would make it home to his family. She couldn’t imagine having to tell their children that they lost their father.

“I did just have the thought of ‘well what am I going to do if he doesn’t make it out of here and how am I going to tell my kids,’” said Bethany.

The Sleebos now believe that if they would have gotten vaccinated when they were eligible, they could’ve avoided the whole ordeal.

“If we could’ve done it again we would have got the vaccine to avoid getting in the hospital and getting to this point,” said Patrick.

Since Patrick was in the hospital so recently doctors said he had to wait to get vaccinated but he made an appointment and will be receiving it soon.

If you know someone that has not received a COVID-19 vaccine Baylor Scott & White has information on how you can have a conversation about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting...
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
Quinasha Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...
CSPD: Customer arrested after striking Dairy Queen workers with car
Desiderio Gonzales, Jr., 45, of Bryan was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne...
DA: Local child abuser sentenced to life in prison
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
“It was very hard because we had been through so much together as a couple. We were just best...
Bryan woman shares story of losing husband to COVID in hopes others will get vaccinated

Latest News

Typically, La Niña brings drier and warmer than average conditions to the south while cooler,...
NOAA releases winter season outlook for US
Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
10/21/21
From the Ground Up: High input costs may overshadow big yields, high demand