College Station couple encourages young people to get vaccinated after health scare

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Although the chance of younger people dying from COVID-19 is lower than most age groups, a College Station family found out that the risk of that still happening is very possible. Since couple is in their thirties and have no underlying health conditions, Patrick and Bethany Sleebos say they didn’t prioritize getting vaccinated.

“One of the reasons I did not feel like I needed to get the vaccine is because I’m 33 years old. I’m healthy and I always grew up with ‘don’t take medicine if you’re not sick,’” said Patrick.

Unfortunately for the Sleebos, they ended up contracting COVID-19 this past July. Bethany caught a mild case of the virus but Patrick ended up having to go to the emergency room and spent seven days in the hospital.

While Patrick was in the hospital, some days were worse than others and Bethany was very concerned if he would make it home to his family. She couldn’t imagine having to tell their children that they lost their father.

“I did just have the thought of ‘well what am I going to do if he doesn’t make it out of here and how am I going to tell my kids,’” said Bethany.

The Sleebos now believe that if they would have gotten vaccinated when they were eligible, they could’ve avoided the whole ordeal.

“If we could’ve done it again we would have got the vaccine to avoid getting in the hospital and getting to this point,” said Patrick.

Since Patrick was in the hospital so recently doctors said he had to wait to get vaccinated but he made an appointment and will be receiving it soon.

If you know someone that has not received a COVID-19 vaccine Baylor Scott & White has information on how you can have a conversation about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

