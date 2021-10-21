CSPD: Customer arrested after striking Dairy Queen workers with car

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A drive-thru dispute at a College Station Dairy Queen ended with a customer in handcuffs and two workers with leg wounds, according to a report from police.

Quinasha Thompson, 28, told police she asked for a refund after receiving a “watery” blizzard Tuesday evening at the DQ on Texas Avenue near Brentwood Drive.

Thompson said the workers began “laughing at her and making fun of her” and that’s when words were exchanged. Thompson claims one of the workers removed her headset and dared her to come around and “catch these hands.”

Employees told police as Thompson pulled around, they went up front to try and take photos of her car and license plate. As they opened the door, Thompson drove her car up over a parking concrete block and towards the entrance door, and struck the two workers with the vehicle.

Police confirmed the events by watching surveillance video from the restaurant, said the report.

Two workers suffered leg injuries, according to a probable cause statement from police.

The report says Thompson claimed she was going to fight the employee who took off her headset, but when she saw there were several employees coming outside, she told police she decided to drive her vehicle up to the door and pin the door shut so the employees could not come outside.

Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bonds total $30,000.

