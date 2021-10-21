Construction of BigShots Golf almost done

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday, BigShots Golf celebrated their nets surrounding the venue going up. They said the nets symbolize months of construction nearing it’s end.

After breaking ground in February, the golf entertainment center is about two months away from opening to the public.

“We are sitting here hopefully 60 days away from opening. We’ve got the building 85 percent done and we’ve got our nets up party which is what we are here for today,” said TJ Shcier, BigShots Golf Chief operating officer. “We will come in here and put the astro-turf in here very soon... and then we will open in late December.”

The two-story 40,000-square-foot venue will feature 60 game bays, a private event space, an outdoor patio, a nine-hole mini-golf course, an activity center for kids and a golf academy that can be used for year-round training. In addition, BigShots will offer unexpected menu items such as the PB & Jam burger, signature cocktails, and local craft beer.

BigShots Golf Aggieland will bring about 150 jobs to the area and will begin hiring in November.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.