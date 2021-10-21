DA: Local child abuser sentenced to life in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

“Desiderio Gonzales, Jr., 45, of Bryan was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne Monday. Gonzales was convicted by a Brazos County jury earlier that same day of the offense of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

In August of 2016, three children reported that Gonzales had sexually abused them over the previous five years. All three children were interviewed at Scotty’s House as part of the investigation by the Bryan Police Department. During the interviews, each child reported that the defendant began abusing them when they were younger than 10 years old.

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is considered an aggravated first-degree felony, with a punishment range of 25 years to 99 years or life in prison. The sentence is required to be served straight, meaning there is no possibility of parole.

The jury trial, in this case, began on October 11, 2021.

The jury heard testimony for the remainder of the week, including testimony from each of the survivors as well as the mothers of each child.

Closing arguments were held on Monday, October 18.

The jury deliberated for just over three hours before reaching their guilty verdict. Following the verdict, Judge Hawthorne sentenced Gonzales to life in prison following a punishment hearing.

Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Kristin Burns prosecuted this case on behalf of the State of Texas.

“When children have the courage to speak out about abuse they are suffering, punishment is required. This man will never hurt another child because of the bravery of three young children. They will forever be changed by this man, but will never be hurt by him again,” said Comte and Burns.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.