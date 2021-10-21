DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in Monday’s fatal crash on State Highway 21 and FM 50 as Beth Richmond, 57, of Caldwell.

Richmond was reportedly driving a Jeep when a semi-trailer failed to yield the right of way, causing the Jeep to partially go under the trailer.

The passenger, Robert Richmond, 53, is still in serious condition at a Bryan hospital.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.