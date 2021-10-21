Advertisement

DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash

Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and semi-truck on SH 21 and FM 50.(Photo provided by Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in Monday’s fatal crash on State Highway 21 and FM 50 as Beth Richmond, 57, of Caldwell.

Richmond was reportedly driving a Jeep when a semi-trailer failed to yield the right of way, causing the Jeep to partially go under the trailer.

The passenger, Robert Richmond, 53, is still in serious condition at a Bryan hospital.

