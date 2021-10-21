From the Ground Up: High input costs may overshadow big yields, high demand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The past year and a half have seen supply chain breaks, higher demand and lower supply leading to higher prices at the grocery store and beyond. Brazos Valley farmers see the effects of that, too, starting at the very beginning of the cotton and grain supply chain.

Jay wilder is a farmer in the Brazos River Bottom. They’re finishing up the cotton and grain harvest this week, and out to market soon.

“Our farming operation started in 1912, so, there’s been plenty of lessons learned along the way,” Wilder says. “It’s just been unbelievable year on cotton. Back in May, I wouldn’t have given you 10 cents for it, and today we’re getting really really good yields.”

High demand for cotton comes at a time where it’s very expensive to produce crops, which will likely limit the profit for central Texas farmers after a near historic yield.

“Our prices for next year are gonna be astronomical. I’m scared to even know what our fertilizer costs will be.”

Fertilizer, herbicide, seeds, and more are expensive right now, cutting into potential profits for 2022, even with historic demands. Wilder says that could mean changing up the game plan for next year.

“We’ll probably plant some soybeans, and we hadn’t done that now three or four years. The price of those have gone up as well, but it doesn’t use much fertilizer at all.”

Farmers are constantly weighing their options against the markets, fuel and input costs, and of course, the weather.

“We’ve always planted milo [grain sorghum] we’ve always planted cotton, and we know we’ll continue to do that, just because the market prices are so good. But our input costs will probably limit the amount of acres that we do plant of those.”

In a field where no one year is the same, Brazos Valley farmers rely on their years of experience, to keep the world fed and clothed, from the ground up.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.