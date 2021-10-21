Advertisement

‘I’m doing my part to protect them’: College Station mother of two says she had no hesitation about getting vaccinated

Xiao Yang’s young children are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The day that Xiao Yang and her husband were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, they signed up to get their shots.

Yang, statistician who works closely with health experts who research the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, said she had no hesitation.

The main reason why Yang says she got vaccinated is because she has two children, ages 3 and 10, who are too young to get vaccinated.

“By getting the vaccine, I feel like I’m doing my part to protect them,” Yang said.

Even though Yang experienced side effects from the shot, she said the benefits far outweigh any side effects.

Yang and her husband moved to America from China 10 years ago, but the rest of their family is still back home. She says she can’t imagine how her children would manage if she or her husband got severely ill from COVID-19.

“We don’t have any family members here to help us,” she explained, “We were afraid that if we got Covid and ended up in the hospital, or even died from it, we just thought, ‘Who is going to take care of our kids?’”

In August, Yang lost her sense of smell. She realized it when she picked up her favorite flower from her garden, and couldn’t smell it. It was in that moment she decided to take an at-home Covid test. The result? Positive.

Yang contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

She and her family quarantined, she was isolated from them, for 10 days. Her husband and kids took several tests during that time, and fortunately, never got sick. Yang said she has the vaccine to thank for that.

The statistician and mother is encouraging others to get vaccinated, saying that the vaccine is “not just to only protect yourself, but also to protect your loved ones.”

Yang says she plans to take her 10-year-old son to get his shot as soon as the vaccine is available to him.

