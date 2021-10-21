Advertisement

Kent Moore Cabinets’ employee wounded in April mass shooting receives hero’s welcome

Nathan Whited was shot multiple times after he tried to de-escalate the workplace shooting in April.
Nathan Whited was welcomed back by his work family. It was his first time back at Kent Moore...
Nathan Whited was welcomed back by his work family. It was his first time back at Kent Moore Cabinets following April's mass shooting.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kent More Cabinets employees had a special celebration Thursday morning.

An employee who was shot multiple times while he trying to de-escalate the situation during April’s mass workplace shooting, was back for the first time. Nathan Whited turns 30 next week but had a big party on this day celebrating his first trip back to Kent Moore Cabinets.

Whited underwent 23 surgeries for his wounds. He’s back on his feet but still has a long road to recovery. During the celebration he received special recognition and was also the company’s employee of the year.

On April 8, a disgruntled employee opened fire soon after employees returned from their second break. Whited was shot multiple times, with his own brother, another employee, pulling him out after the shooting. Ultimately one person was killed and six people, including a DPS trooper, were injured.

But Whited is looking forward to getting back to work soon.

”I’m feeling great. I’m really glad I get to see my coworkers. You know the last time I’ve seen them it was kind of bad or whatever so now you know just glad to see everybody back doing good and happy and smiling, so you know it makes me feel good. It makes me feel really good,” said Whited.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting...
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
Desiderio Gonzales, Jr., 45, of Bryan was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne...
DA: Local child abuser sentenced to life in prison
Quinasha Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...
CSPD: Customer arrested after striking Dairy Queen workers with car
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it

Latest News

Carl Perry
Retired Bryan fighter competing one last time at MMA event Friday
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- October 21, 2021
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 10/21
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 10/21
Rattler Salon now open
Navasota High School students offer services to the public