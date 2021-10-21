Kent Moore Cabinets’ employee wounded in April mass shooting receives hero’s welcome

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kent More Cabinets employees had a special celebration Thursday morning.

An employee who was shot multiple times while he trying to de-escalate the situation during April’s mass workplace shooting, was back for the first time. Nathan Whited turns 30 next week but had a big party on this day celebrating his first trip back to Kent Moore Cabinets.

Whited underwent 23 surgeries for his wounds. He’s back on his feet but still has a long road to recovery. During the celebration he received special recognition and was also the company’s employee of the year.

On April 8, a disgruntled employee opened fire soon after employees returned from their second break. Whited was shot multiple times, with his own brother, another employee, pulling him out after the shooting. Ultimately one person was killed and six people, including a DPS trooper, were injured.

But Whited is looking forward to getting back to work soon.

”I’m feeling great. I’m really glad I get to see my coworkers. You know the last time I’ve seen them it was kind of bad or whatever so now you know just glad to see everybody back doing good and happy and smiling, so you know it makes me feel good. It makes me feel really good,” said Whited.

