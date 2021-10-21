MSC OPAS kicks off 49th season with Michael Cavanaugh concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in nearly two years, people enjoyed a show hosted by MSC OPAS in Rudder Auditorium Wednesday night.

Tony award nominee Michael Cavanaugh kicked off the season with a concert featuring the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

Organizers say it feels great to be back following a long pause during the pandemic. It’s been 20 months since OPAS hosted a Broadway national tour performance.

“We thought it was temporary. Okay, we’ve had to cancel this season, but we’ll go ahead and get the next one ready. And no, we couldn’t do that either. So it really did seem like it was never gonna happen,” said Anne Black, MSC OPAS Executive Director.

Black says they were able to reschedule three shows that had to be canceled. Their next performance is, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Musical.” That’s coming up November 9-10.

