No. 5 Aggies Kick Off SEC Competition at No. 9 South Carolina

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road to face off against South Carolina for its Southeastern Conference opener at 9 a.m. CT Friday at the One Wood Farm.

Texas A&M kicked off the season with a win against South Dakota State, 11-8. The Maroon & White are looking to bounce back following a 12-7 loss to No. 8 Baylor last week. Haley Redifer scored a 90 in Fences against the Bears, while Devon Thomas scored an 87. Thomas received Most Outstanding Performer honors for her efforts.

For the season, Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining) have both accumulated MOP honors in their respective disciplines, while Marsh was named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Rider of the Month for September.

South Carolina enters the meet with a record of 0-3. The Gamecocks competed against UC Davis, No. 7 Fresno State and No. 6 TCU.

The meet marks the first SEC matchup for both the Aggies and the Gamecocks. Texas A&M and South Carolina previously met at last season’s SEC Championship with the Aggies securing an 11-9 victory. A&M leads in the all-time record between the two teams, 22-12.

Live scoring can be found here.

