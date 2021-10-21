No. 9 Texas A&M closes out fall slate at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Georgia -- The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team closes out the fall portion of the schedule as the Aggies compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday.

The par-72, 7,092-yard Golf Club of Georgia plays host to the three-day tournament, which features 14 teams, eight of which played in the 2021 NCAA Championship, including defending national champion Pepperdine.

Also joining the Maroon & White are Clemson, Colorado State, Duke, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Southern California, Stanford, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA, Virginia and Wake Forest.

“We are looking to finish the fall off strong and put together some good rounds of golf and compete against a strong field,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We have three guys that have played here so they will be comfortable with the golf course. We put in a really good qualifier and prep going in to the week, so we are looking forward to putting the guys out there to finish off the fall and give us something to build on moving forward.”

Texas A&M last competed at the tournament in 2019 where the Maroon & White placed third, tying for the best team finish in tournament history. William Paysse registered his first collegiate victory as he earned co-medalist honors at 7-under.

Paysse, Sam Bennett, Michael Heidelbaugh, Walker Lee and Daniel Rodrigues are set to compete for the Aggies.

Paysse registered two wins at the SEC Match Play Championship a week ago, defeating LSU’s Cohen Trolio, 4 & 3, and South Carolina’s Rafe Reynolds, 3 & 2. The Benton, Texas, native previously competed at the Washington County Individual this season where he tied for sixth with a 7-under 137.

Bennett, the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings, owns a 70.17 stroke average and has recorded a pair of top 15 finishes in the team’s first two stroke-play tournaments. The Madisonville, Texas, native opened the season tying for 12th at the Marquette Intercollegiate and tied for third at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.

Lee won the first tournament of the season, the Marquette Intercollegiate, shooting a 14-under 202. At the SEC Match Play Championship, the Houston native defeated South Carolina’s Gene Ziegler, 3 & 2, and tied LSU’s Garrett Barber. Lee currently holds a 70.67 stroke average.

Heidelbaugh has recorded a pair of top 20 finishes as he tied for 12th at the Marquette Intercollegiate and tied for 20th at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational. Last time out, the Dallas native was 1-up through 17 against Florida’s Tyler Wilkes and 3-up through 15 versus South Carolina’s Ryan Hall before both matches were decided.

Rodrigues enters the fray coming off a 4 & 3 victory over South Carolina’s Jack Wall in the final round of play at the SEC Match Play Championship. The Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, native opened the season at the Marquette Intercollegiate where tied for 54th.

Live hole-by-hole scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

