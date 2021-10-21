Retired Bryan fighter competing one last time at MMA event Friday
Carl Perry hasn’t fought since 2016 and is ready to step into the cage for a final time
BRYAN, Texas- With World Fighting Championships making its return to Reed Arena, another competitor makes his return to the cage. And he has heavy ties to the BCS area. Carl Perry retired in 2016 and has since shifted his focus to being the owner and head coach of Bryan/College Station Boxing.
At his gym, he not only trains professional boxers but also coaches a women’s class, children’s classes and even trains some members of the Texas A&M football team.
“I finished my career on a good streak. I won. Unfortunately, in this career a lot of guys retire after they lose, but I won. I won a couple of championships and I went out on a high note,” says Perry.
The love and passion he has for the sport he now puts into coaching and teaching. Allison Sullivan, who has been training at Bryan/College Station Boxing for over three years, has enjoyed learning from Carl.
“It’s really fun to learn a new sport. I love how much he knows about boxing and that’s something I never saw myself doing. So this is all such a great surprise,” says Sullivan.
When World Fighting Championships came back to town, Perry knew this was an opportunity he could not pass up. One of his dreams was to fight at Texas A&M.
“This one was here actually in Reed Arena here in College Station, so I was like man, I always wanted to fight on campus,” says Perry.
He also says he always had a voice in the back of his head that told him, “you have one more fight left” in him. His coach Adam Guerra thinks he’s in the best shape of his life.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve trained guys that I’ve gotten ready for the NFL and some of those guys would have a hard time keeping up with Carl,” says Guerra.
Carl’s goal is to obviously win but with him being 48 years old, now he hopes to inspire people to do anything they want to do no matter their age.
“If I can come back and do this after this time, as long as you get up and got the desire to do it, you can do anything,” says Perry
WFC 128 happens this Friday at Reed Arena with doors opening at 6:30 PM. You can still purchase tickets here.
