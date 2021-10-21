Significantly above-average temperatures fueling above-average October

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October 2021 is making a run at one of the warmest ever on record in Bryan-College Station. As of Wednesday the 20th, this month’s average temperature is 75.5°, which ranks as the following:

2nd warmest first 20 days of the month since 1952 (when records began at Easterwood Airport)

Tied for 4th all-time warmest (with 1934) October on record (which dates back to the 1880s)

As of the 20th, this month has brought the Brazos Valley 16 afternoons with above-average high temperatures. Where the real impact has been felt to put 2021 on the top list comes from a significant amount of above-average overnight lows -- 13 of 20 days to be exact.

While it is not uncommon for mornings to run above average in the month of October, it is rare in the number of days this month has collected there and how far above the average those temperatures have checked in. Specifically, October 12th through 14th where overnight lows started each day 10° to 15° above-average.

MORE WARM NIGHTS AHEAD

The upcoming weather pattern will only help hold 2021 on the top warmest list versus sliding the month down the ranks.

🌡️WARM NIGHTS AHEAD🌡️



Not quite the boots with the fur kind of weather as we slide into these final days of October.



Morning temperatures are slated to run 10° to 15°+ ABOVE average through mid-next week #bcstx pic.twitter.com/PKCek5rf0W — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 21, 2021

By the time in late October, mornings are generally expected to begin in the upper 50s to just shy of 60°. Instead, added humidity and a south wind will keep overnight lows in the upper 60s through the start of the upcoming weekend and the low 70s through the first half of the final full week of the month. That translates to as much as 10° to 20° above-average as we start the day. Afternoon highs are slated to reach the mid and upper 80s through mid-week, some 7° to 10° above-average.

Morning lows compared to average over the first 20 days of October 2021 (KBTX)

Based on the current forecast, it is likely that 2021 will land closer to the top of the all-time warmest list. For what it is worth, the all-time warmest October on record in Bryan-College Station belongs to 2004, when the average temperature closed about the month at 77°.

A COMMON TREND

As the climate continues to change, fall in the Brazos Valley has been, on average, warming over the past 50 years. October is typically a month of big swings as stronger cold fronts reach the area. However, the average amount of days considered above-average in the months of September, October, and November have increased from 35 in 1970 to 53 in present day. In other words, on average the Brazos Valley is experiencing 18 more above average days in the fall months which equates to an increase in average temperature by 3.4°. Fall nights have increased as much as near 3° on average over the past 50 years.

The Brazos Valley has seen a significant increase in above-average days during the fall months over the past 50 years (Climate Central)

More details about the forecast for the coming days and warmer falls can be found in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.