Advertisement

This Aggie-led project aims to simplify the senior care industry

Olera is an app designed to address difficulties senior citizens and their loved ones face when navigating the senior care industry.
A team of Texas A&M students is working on a mobile phone app that will make it easier to...
A team of Texas A&M students is working on a mobile phone app that will make it easier to connect seniors citizens and their caregivers to the resources they need.(Olera Inc.)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A team of Texas A&M students is working on a mobile phone app that will make it easier to connect seniors citizens and their caregivers to the resources they need.

The app is still in its preliminary stages, but a recent $2.3 million NIH grant will provide the team will enough funding to run a pilot study of the app. Chief Marketing Officer Jeswin Vennatt said, “We pick a city. We identify various providers in that city, and then we connect those caregivers,” he explained. “Based on the feedback we get, we improve our service.”

Vennatt said there are a variety of resources that caregivers can be connected to; from transportation to estate planning. The main objective of the app is to connect caregivers with service providers in their area.

They plan to set up personalized care plans for caregivers, so they can connect with providers who fit their patients’ specific needs. “Each caregiver has their own story, and has their unique needs, and hopefully our personalized care plan on the Olera app can tackle just that,” Vennatt said.

The team is hoping this app will reduce the burden of caregiving. “Ideally,” Vennatt explained, “We’ll be able to demystify what it means to care for a loved one, reduce the burden of care for caregivers everywhere, and perhaps be a premiere name in the world of caring.”

For more information about Olera, you can visit this website.

For the full interview with Jeswin Vennatt, watch below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilberto Teran, 21, was arrested in College Station for his connection to a Georgia shooting...
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in College Station
Quinasha Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...
CSPD: Customer arrested after striking Dairy Queen workers with car
This "fallstreak" was seen over Washington County, Tuesday morning.
Did you see the hole in Tuesday morning’s sky? Here’s what caused it
Desiderio Gonzales, Jr., 45, of Bryan was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne...
DA: Local child abuser sentenced to life in prison
“It was very hard because we had been through so much together as a couple. We were just best...
Bryan woman shares story of losing husband to COVID in hopes others will get vaccinated

Latest News

10/21/21
From the Ground Up: High input costs may overshadow big yields, high demand
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after large amount of drugs found in safe
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash
10/21
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 10/21