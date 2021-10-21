This Aggie-led project aims to simplify the senior care industry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A team of Texas A&M students is working on a mobile phone app that will make it easier to connect seniors citizens and their caregivers to the resources they need.

The app is still in its preliminary stages, but a recent $2.3 million NIH grant will provide the team will enough funding to run a pilot study of the app. Chief Marketing Officer Jeswin Vennatt said, “We pick a city. We identify various providers in that city, and then we connect those caregivers,” he explained. “Based on the feedback we get, we improve our service.”

Vennatt said there are a variety of resources that caregivers can be connected to; from transportation to estate planning. The main objective of the app is to connect caregivers with service providers in their area.

They plan to set up personalized care plans for caregivers, so they can connect with providers who fit their patients’ specific needs. “Each caregiver has their own story, and has their unique needs, and hopefully our personalized care plan on the Olera app can tackle just that,” Vennatt said.

The team is hoping this app will reduce the burden of caregiving. “Ideally,” Vennatt explained, “We’ll be able to demystify what it means to care for a loved one, reduce the burden of care for caregivers everywhere, and perhaps be a premiere name in the world of caring.”

For more information about Olera, you can visit this website.

