This week’s Classroom Champion is Lyndsie McBride.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Lyndsie McBride. The Bremond High School Senior has a 5.3 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“I had her for IPC, Biology, which was STAAR tested, and now for Honors Physics and I never have to ask her to do more. She always does...I mean just, she gives one-hundred percent. There will be sometimes where the kids all say, “Do we need to show work?,” and she will already have work written down on her paper. So her work ethic, wherever it came from it has always been just top notch,” said teacher Leah Feist.

Lyndsie is a Setter and a Middle Blocker for the Lady Tiger volleyball team. She also plays tennis for Bremond as well. In volleyball, Lyndsie was named the District Setter of the Year, District MVP, 1st Team All-Brazos Valley, Academic All-Brazos Valley, and a TGCA All-State selection. Outside of sports, Lyndsie is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. In her spare time, Lyndise enjoys playing volleyball for the Aggie Elite Volleyball Club, hanging out with her friends, and going fishing and hunting.

“Well Lyndsie’s a great kid you know. She came into our program 4 years ago and made an impact, which she’s still doing today. She’s a very much a lead by example player, she does that on the court, in the classroom, wherever we’re at locker room, weight room, at the track. But she’s a lead by example kiddo, she gets the job done, she puts her nose down and gets to work and doesn’t have a lot to say about much. But when she does has things to say she’s respected by the kids, and like I said she’s just an impact player for us,” says Coach Sarah Luce.

“I would say I lead more by example, because I haven’t been the type of person that just like to bark orders or yell at people, like that type of leader. I prefer to show them the right thing to do and try to just be kind about it. Leading by example has been pretty easy, because I find it easier to just show people the right thing to do by doing a drill right, or in the weight room, or on the track. Just doing what you’re supposed to do,” said McBride.

After high school, Lyndsie plans on attending Texas State University in San Marcos, to pursue a degree in Construction Science Management.

