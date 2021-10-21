Treat of the Day: CSISD student raises award winning pig

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The “Youth purebred breeding gilt show” was on Sunday at the State Fair of Texas and one College Station ISD student took home the gold.

Olivia Smith placed first in her class and went on to win the Yorkshire Breed Champion for her not-so-little piggy.

A gilt is a female pig that hasn’t had a litter yet.

Olivia’s gilt, named Baby Mama, is 8 months old and weighs in at just over 350 pounds.

