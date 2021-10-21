Advertisement

Women’s Basketball unveils luncheon schedule along with season ticket opportunities

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball program announced the dates for its 2021-22 monthly luncheons, along with information on season tickets and Gary’s Group Tickets on Thursday.

The Aggies will be hosting their luncheons throughout the season on:

  • Nov. 16 (Tuesday)
  • Dec. 16 (Thursday)
  • Jan. 18 (Tuesday)
  • Feb. 15 (Tuesday)

Each event is set to take place inside the women’s basketball practice facility at the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball.

Cost per person at the door for each luncheon is $20.00, or you may pay in advance for single lunch purchases online here. Those wishing to pay for all four luncheons at once may pay here. Cost of attendance includes meal, video highlights of games, guest speakers, player interviews and program updates from head coach Gary Blair.

Parking for the luncheons is available in Lots 100 F and G. If you are not purchasing your luncheon online, you may RSVP with Claudia Walker via email at cewalker@athletics.tamu.edu.

Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

The Aggies are coming off their first-ever Southeastern Conference regular season Championship and third-straight trip to the Sweet 16. The Maroon & White came in at No. 23 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll and were selected to finish third in the SEC Preseason Media Poll.

Gary’s Group Tickets

Each year, the distribution of Gary’s Group Tickets allows local youth and families who may not haveaccess to Texas A&M women’s basketball the opportunity to experience the excitement of gameday at Reed Arena. The tax-deductible donation through the 12th Man Foundation purchases $2 tickets for local youth and families to attend a game during the 2021-22 season.

To donate, please follow the link here or call the 12th Man Foundation at (979)846-8892.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

