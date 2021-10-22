Advertisement

Aggies Complete Dramatic Comeback to Defeat South Carolina, 10-8

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Facing a late deficit to No. 9 South Carolina, the No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team rallied to a 10-8 victory Friday at the One Wood Farm.

Trailing 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams, the Aggies captured seven of the 10 remaining points between Flat and Horsemanship to move to 2-1 on the season, and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference action. It marked the fourth-consecutive victory over the Gamecocks.

“I’m very proud of how our team rode and the way they handled themselves today,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They were faced with a lot of challenges and handled it all with toughness and class. After trailing early, it was a great comeback and a great way to finish strong.”

Texas A&M tallied four crucial points in Flat, which proved to be the deciding factor in the victory. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Rhian Murphy, Nicole Leonard and Caroline Dance each earned wins. Lovingfoss defeated Kit Cunningham, 80-77, on Joe. The Aggies’ second point came after Dance defeated Sophie Mitchell, 83-78.5, with Toby. Murphy and Leonard each bettered their opponents first round scores to extend A&M’s lead. Murphy outscored Caroline Bald, 87.5-80, on Barnaby, while Leonard bested Alice Kass, 81.5-76, with Glen.

Murphy earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in Flat, the fourth of her career in the discipline.

The Aggies outscored the Gamecocks, 3-1, in Horsemanship. In the first round of rides, Hayley Riddle scored a 77 with Paddy and MacKenzie Chapman scored a 71.5 on Willy. Both rides proved to be strong enough to earn points as Kiersten Beckner (72.5) fell short to Riddle and Herlocker (70) was defeated by Chapman.

Hanna Olaussen registered a score of 75.5 on Tulip, which equaled Cora Wyers first round ride as no point was awarded.

Prior to the dramatic comeback, the Aggies fell 3-1 in Fences and 3-2 in Reining. Devon Thomas earned her second career Fences MOP after outperforming Jordan Allen, 86-81, with Dallas. For Thomas, it marked the second consecutive week to earn MOP in the discipline.

In her collegiate debut, Brooke Bombach tied Mckenzie Suffy on Tanner with a score of 84.

Marissa Harrell and Lisa Bricker each tallied valuable points for the Aggies early in the meet. Harrell earned her first Reining win on the young season after edging Sloan Vogt, 72-71.5, on Sparky. Bricker moved to 2-1 on the season after defeating Chloe Stephenson, 72.5-68.5, with Chexie.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Teeda Taylor, 39
Bryan man arrested with large amount of drugs after home search
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after drugs found in safe

Latest News

A statute of E. King Gill is unveiled at Kyle Field on September 5, 2014. (KBTX)
Robyn ’89 & Alan Roberts ’78 Honored with 2021 E. King Gill Award
Texas A&M Volleyball
Volleyball Prepares for Weekend Road Trip to Mississippi State
College Station rolls to 15th straight regular season victory
College Station rolls to 15th straight regular season victory
College Station rolls to 15th straight regular season victory