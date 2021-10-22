Aggies Complete Dramatic Comeback to Defeat South Carolina, 10-8

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Facing a late deficit to No. 9 South Carolina, the No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team rallied to a 10-8 victory Friday at the One Wood Farm.

Trailing 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams, the Aggies captured seven of the 10 remaining points between Flat and Horsemanship to move to 2-1 on the season, and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference action. It marked the fourth-consecutive victory over the Gamecocks.

“I’m very proud of how our team rode and the way they handled themselves today,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They were faced with a lot of challenges and handled it all with toughness and class. After trailing early, it was a great comeback and a great way to finish strong.”

Texas A&M tallied four crucial points in Flat, which proved to be the deciding factor in the victory. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Rhian Murphy, Nicole Leonard and Caroline Dance each earned wins. Lovingfoss defeated Kit Cunningham, 80-77, on Joe. The Aggies’ second point came after Dance defeated Sophie Mitchell, 83-78.5, with Toby. Murphy and Leonard each bettered their opponents first round scores to extend A&M’s lead. Murphy outscored Caroline Bald, 87.5-80, on Barnaby, while Leonard bested Alice Kass, 81.5-76, with Glen.

Murphy earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in Flat, the fourth of her career in the discipline.

The Aggies outscored the Gamecocks, 3-1, in Horsemanship. In the first round of rides, Hayley Riddle scored a 77 with Paddy and MacKenzie Chapman scored a 71.5 on Willy. Both rides proved to be strong enough to earn points as Kiersten Beckner (72.5) fell short to Riddle and Herlocker (70) was defeated by Chapman.

Hanna Olaussen registered a score of 75.5 on Tulip, which equaled Cora Wyers first round ride as no point was awarded.

Prior to the dramatic comeback, the Aggies fell 3-1 in Fences and 3-2 in Reining. Devon Thomas earned her second career Fences MOP after outperforming Jordan Allen, 86-81, with Dallas. For Thomas, it marked the second consecutive week to earn MOP in the discipline.

In her collegiate debut, Brooke Bombach tied Mckenzie Suffy on Tanner with a score of 84.

Marissa Harrell and Lisa Bricker each tallied valuable points for the Aggies early in the meet. Harrell earned her first Reining win on the young season after edging Sloan Vogt, 72-71.5, on Sparky. Bricker moved to 2-1 on the season after defeating Chloe Stephenson, 72.5-68.5, with Chexie.

