Advertisement

Aggies tied for first after first round at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

(KBTX)
By Evan Robers / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Georgia -- Ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf shot a 13-under 275 and are tied for first after opening play Friday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate held at the Golf Club of Georgia.

The Maroon & White are sitting atop the standings with Pepperdine and hold a four-stroke lead over East Tennessee State. Duke is fourth at 8-under, while Tennessee rounds out the top five at 7-under.

“In the first nine holes, the guys put a lot of good shots together so we were able to stack some shots. We made a few putts and had some good momentum going in to the back nine,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “The back nine isn’t quite as scoreable as the front, so we did a good job of getting started off today. It is always good when you have scores under par. Playing against a field like this on a golf course that when the weather is nice you can make some birdies, it is good to have guys under par and have the opportunity to shoot really good scores. That is a big part of what we do. I am looking forward to tomorrow. We need to get off to a good start again, and get some good scores on the board.”

The Aggies were led by Sam Bennett and Walker Lee, who each shot a 4-under 68, and are tied for fifth. Bennett carded three birdies and a bogey on the front nine and closed out the round with birdies on holes 12 and 15 to finish at 4-under. The round tied his season low, and marked the Madisonville, Texas, native’s sixth round under par this year.

Lee began the round with a birdie on No. 1, and following a bogey on No. 6, closed out the front nine with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9. The Houston native continued his strong play with birdies on holes 12 and 18.

William Paysse is tied for ninth after shooting a 3-under 69. Following a bogey on No. 2, Paysse finished the front nine at even-par after a birdie on No. 7. The Denton, Texas, native carded three birdies on the back nine on holes 11, 14 and 18.

Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 14th at 2-under. He began the round with an eagle on No. 1, and quickly moved to 3-under with a birdie on No. 3. The Dallas native moved to 4-under with a birdie on No. 8, but registered two bogeys on the back nine to finish with a 70.

Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 55th at 3-over.

Texas A&M resumes play at 8 a.m., and are paired with Southern California and UCLA. Live hole-by-hole scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Most Read

Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Teeda Taylor, 39
Bryan man arrested with large amount of drugs after home search
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after drugs found in safe

Latest News

Mu named Female World Athlete of the Year nominee
Aggies Complete Dramatic Comeback to Defeat South Carolina, 10-8
A statute of E. King Gill is unveiled at Kyle Field on September 5, 2014. (KBTX)
Robyn ’89 & Alan Roberts ’78 Honored with 2021 E. King Gill Award
Texas A&M Volleyball
Volleyball Prepares for Weekend Road Trip to Mississippi State