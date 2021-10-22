Aggies tied for first after first round at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Georgia -- Ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf shot a 13-under 275 and are tied for first after opening play Friday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate held at the Golf Club of Georgia.

The Maroon & White are sitting atop the standings with Pepperdine and hold a four-stroke lead over East Tennessee State. Duke is fourth at 8-under, while Tennessee rounds out the top five at 7-under.

“In the first nine holes, the guys put a lot of good shots together so we were able to stack some shots. We made a few putts and had some good momentum going in to the back nine,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “The back nine isn’t quite as scoreable as the front, so we did a good job of getting started off today. It is always good when you have scores under par. Playing against a field like this on a golf course that when the weather is nice you can make some birdies, it is good to have guys under par and have the opportunity to shoot really good scores. That is a big part of what we do. I am looking forward to tomorrow. We need to get off to a good start again, and get some good scores on the board.”

The Aggies were led by Sam Bennett and Walker Lee, who each shot a 4-under 68, and are tied for fifth. Bennett carded three birdies and a bogey on the front nine and closed out the round with birdies on holes 12 and 15 to finish at 4-under. The round tied his season low, and marked the Madisonville, Texas, native’s sixth round under par this year.

Lee began the round with a birdie on No. 1, and following a bogey on No. 6, closed out the front nine with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9. The Houston native continued his strong play with birdies on holes 12 and 18.

William Paysse is tied for ninth after shooting a 3-under 69. Following a bogey on No. 2, Paysse finished the front nine at even-par after a birdie on No. 7. The Denton, Texas, native carded three birdies on the back nine on holes 11, 14 and 18.

Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 14th at 2-under. He began the round with an eagle on No. 1, and quickly moved to 3-under with a birdie on No. 3. The Dallas native moved to 4-under with a birdie on No. 8, but registered two bogeys on the back nine to finish with a 70.

Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 55th at 3-over.

Texas A&M resumes play at 8 a.m., and are paired with Southern California and UCLA. Live hole-by-hole scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

