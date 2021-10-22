Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo underway with new attractions & events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is in its second weekend at the Brazos County Expo. The fair and rodeo is celebrating its 10th anniversary and welcomes guests to experience lots of new attractions and events throughout the weekend.

The Brazos Valley is surrounded by agriculture, which inspired the fair to start 10 years ago.

“I think it just really goes together well with our community,” said Fiona Tizard Meyer, Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Senior Manager. “We have so much agriculture in our community from cattle to crops, and everything with A&M that they do. There is such a variety and I think we are a great fit for the community, and the community has embraced the fair tremendously from volunteers to attendance and participation.”

Meyer said taking last year off due to the pandemic gave the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo team the ability to thoroughly add a lot of new things.

“Obviously we had a year off last year, we missed it, but we were able to add new attractions everywhere, so not just in our exhibit hall but in the rodeo, we’ve got new exhibits out on the fairway,” said Meyer. “Every part of the fair we’ve got something a little bit different. It’s not just the same thing again. We are looking forward to showcasing that from attractions to educational exhibits as well as some even some race cars out on the fairway that will be fun, too.”

According to Meyer some of these new things include:

Six drivable race cars Located out on the fairway

“Doorways to Agriculture” exhibit presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Located inside the exhibit hall

Chuckwagon races, the same chuck wagons races patrons see at Fort Worth Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Takes place during the rodeo



The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo will also feature performances by Mike Ryan, Shenandoah, Los Tercos, and Los Tigrillos.

If you have never attended the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, do not get it confused with your average fair. Meyer says it’s gaining recognition across the state.

“We are not just a county fair,” said Meyer. “We are a regional fair, a mid-major fair is what we are classified as, so we can pull from across the State of Texas, it’s not just Brazos County, and so it really does bring people in to see the community, enjoy the community, and it really is starting to take off. People are starting to know to put it on their calendars as something to do in the fall.”

The fair and rodeo runs through Sunday, Oct. 24.

To learn more about the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.